COLLEGE PLACE — College Place's boys basketball team had a 35-23 halftime deficit to visiting Royal in South Central Athletic Conference play on Saturday, Jan. 15, and couldn't catch up in a 69-49 loss.
The Hawks held a 12-9 lead after the first quarter, but the Knights outscored College Place 26-11 in the second for the halftime lead.
Royal added to that lead in the second half for the victory.
"The game plan was to slow the game down and play out a possession game, which worked great for the first quarter as the Hawks held the lead at 12-9," College Place coach Curtis Pumphrey said. "For the next three quarters, Royal flexed its state football championship muscles and rolled over the Hawks for a final score of 69-49.
"Everyone has a game plan until they get hit, it is what you do after that hit that determines the outcome of the contest," he said. "Our guys ran our plan flawlessly in the first quarter and the Royal made their push, and we were unable to make a push back."
Eli Durand led the Hawks with 19 points, and Luke Christensen had 10.
The Hawks (4-7 overall, 1-2 in SCAC play) look to make a few adjustments to their game plan as they head to Royal (4-0 in league) again on Tuesday.
