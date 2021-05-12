BENTON, Wash. — Kiona-Benton handed College Place High School's boys basketball team a 74-47 season-opening loss here on Tuesday, May 11.
Reagan Case led College Place with 11 points, and teammate Davis Fry had 10, but the Hawks mustered little else.
Ki-Be limited the Hawks to a single basket in the second quarter, turning a three-point lead after the first into a 37-14 advantage at halftime.
"For three quarters we did just fine," Hawks coach Paul Jessup said. "I did not have my roster and team identity figured out well enough for this game. I simply did not prepare the boys conditioning well enough and our shooting percentage was woeful: both of those are on me as their coach."
The Hawks look to bounce back Friday, when they host Zillah.
"The young men worked hard, and that's all you could ask for," Jessup said. "Davis Fry really stood out on defense and rebounding. Sophomore Luke Christenson played his first varsity game, and really held his own well. This will be a challenging spring but really proud to be apart of this group."