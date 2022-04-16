COLLEGE PLACE — Despite blizzard-like conditions, College Place's boys played a South Central Athletic Conference soccer match against Royal on Saturday, April 16, with the Knights taking a 7-1 victory.
Royal scored four first-half goals and added three in the second, with Ricky Lara-Ruiz getting the Hawks on the scoreboard in the second half.
"Having brushed the lines on the field to start the game due to the snow accumulations, we were under no illusions as to the state of the pitch," College Place coach Adam Gervis said. "The conditions were particularly hard for the back players as they tried to figure it out.
"Cesar Flores and Erick Flores did as best they could, but all over the field we needed to win our 50/50 balls," he said. "Angel Garcia did a great job considering everything, even getting to save a penalty.
"The Hawk goal was a nice free kick in by Axel Escalante and a delightful finish from Ricky Lara-Ruiz."
College Place next goes to Warden on Tuesday.
