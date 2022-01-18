ROYAL CITY, Wash. — College Place's boys basketball team fell behind Royal, 22-6, after the first quarter and never recovered in a 70-42 South Central Athletic Conference loss here on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
The loss follows a 69-49 loss to the Knights on Saturday in the Hawks' gym.
"Royal used a man press to disrupt the Hawks into making multiple turnovers," College Place coach Curtis Pumphrey said. "Compounding the issue, the Hawks missed an abundant amount of close-range shots.
"Bright spots came from Luke Christensen finding some impressive moves to the hoop, tallying 13 points," he said. "Max Wilwand and Eli Durand also scored eight apiece, respectively.
"Sophomore Derek Jones played only in the fourth quarter and was also able to bring in five points."
The Hawks (4-8) next host La Salle on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.