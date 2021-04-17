MABTON, Wash. — College Place's boys soccer team shook off a slow start and erupted for four second-half goals the afternoon of Friday, April 16, in a 4-3 victory over the host Vikings.
"A game of two halves" is how Hawks' coach Adam Gervis described the contest.
"After a slow unwind after the bus drive, the boys found themselves down by a goal after a minute," Gervis said. "But we had been through this before - a number of times - so no worries, sort of.
"We kept it even, but were not connecting," Gervis said. "On the stroke of halftime, they scored another."
Then came the second half and goals by Jose Martinez, Jo Skay, Rene Sanchez, and Ezequiel Lara.
"We just knew we had to change the energy," Gervis said. "(We had ) stelar performances all around."