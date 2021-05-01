COLLEGE PLACE — The host Hawks put everything together on the night of Friday, April 30, according to coach Adam Gervis, and posted a 4-0 victory over Zillah in a South Central Athletic Conference boys soccer playoff on the College Place pitch.
After a tight victory at Zillah earlier in the season, "it was time to see if the new style and player commitment was ready for the test," Gervis said. "The players stepped up and all of them brought their hard hats."
The defense was stout with Oscar Diaz leading the line and teammates Keco Moreno and Ezequiel Martinez filling the holes, Gervis said.
"This was a night where the two seniors - Rene Sanchez, Jr. and Ezequiel Lara - bossed the game," Gervis said. "Ezequiel scored three sublime goals - the first being a turn off his man to a top-corner, zip-line strike." Jose Martinez buzzed around the field making his mark both defensively and offensively, scoring a "tidy" goal after a long run," Gervis said.
"The best part of this night was the team spirit and commitment to each other," Gervis said.