WAPATO, Wash. — College Place’s boys fell behind Wapato early here on Saturday night, Jan. 8, and couldn’t catch up to the Wolves in a 70-61 South Central Athletic Conference (SCAC) loss.
“A trademark slow start for the Hawks (4-5) left an early hole to climb out of, down 10-2 to start the game,” College Place coach Curtis Pumphrey said. “Moreover, starters Eli Durand and Riley Moyer both were handicapped with two fouls each in the first three minutes of the game, which made foul trouble an issue the remainder of the night.
“Logan Parsons also suffered an ankle injury, keeping him sidelined the second half,” he said. “The Hawks cut into the lead during the third, and made a run to get up by five in the fourth quarter. Timely shooting by Wapato’s large post player, stepping outside and making 3-pointers, pushed the score back Wapoto’s way to finish the game.”
Durand, in limited minutes due to foul trouble, still led the Hawks with 16 points, and Luke Christensen followed with 11.
Davis Fry earned a double-double with 10 points and 15 rebounds.
Opportunities were available for the Hawks, Pumphrey said, as they only connected on 21-of-38 free throws, leaving 17 points on the floor.
College Place is next slated to play at Kiona-Benton on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.