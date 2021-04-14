COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's baseball team bounced back from a rough first game against Toppenish here Tuesday, April 13, salvaging a split of their doubleheader.
The opener saw Toppenish hand College Place its first setback of the season with a 7-1 loss, but the Hawks took the second game, 13-0.
Jacob Courtney, Colton Hamada and Justin McKenzie each finished the day with a team-high three hits for the Hawks (9-1 record).
The Hawks will be back in action Saturday, April 17, when they host Kiona-Benton.