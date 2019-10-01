COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High’s volleyball team cruised through Columbia-Burbank on Monday, winning three of the four sets played for the nonleague victory.
The Hawks took the match 25-13, 25-13, 20-25, 25-18.
“This wasn’t our best game,” College Place coach Angie Potts said. “We missed too many serves, hit too many balls out.”
In the first-set victory, Hawks senior Ellie Christensen earned seven points on nine serves to lead the the 12-point win.
In the second, College Place senior Makayla Thomas went to the service line eight times to lead t the set victory.
In the third, Vanessa Carrasco came up with seven digs, but three Hawks players didn’t win a point at the service line as the Coyotes took the win.
In the fourth set, Christensen led College Place’s late push for the 25-18 set, and match, victory.
Christensen was 76 percent serving in the match.
Zoe Hardy recorded nine aces, and Thomas finished with 10 digs.
The Hawks turn right around and goes to Warden for a South Central Athletic Conference East match at 6:30 p.m. today.