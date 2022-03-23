WARDEN — College Place's softball team battled homestanding Warden in a pair of fastpitch games on Tuesday, March 22, but ultimately lost both, 4-3 and 1-0.
In the opener, the Hawks tied the game at 3-all in the seventh inning, only to see the Cougars score the game-winner in the ninth.
In the nightcap, Warden scored the game's lone run in the first and held on for the victory.
In the first game, College Place's first-inning run was answered with two Warden runs in the bottom of the inning and the teams played into extra innings.
"This was a good high school softball game," Hawks coach Corey Davis said. "We played a quality club and had a real good chance to get a victory today. We couldn't quite get over the finish line in this one.
"College Place was able to get on the board in the first inning when Gabri Sanchez reached on a bloop double to right field," he said. "She advanced to third on an infield groundout and scored on a wild pitch. Jordan Holso also had a first-inning single, but was stranded at first.
"In the bottom of the first, Warden answered back with two runs to take a 2-1 lead. The score stayed that way until the top of the third, when Zoe Hardy connected for her third home run of the season and deposited the ball over the right-field fence.
"Again, Warden was able to answer with a single run of their own in the bottom of the third inning," Davis said.
After that both pitchers, the Hawks' Zoe Hardy and Kiana Rios for Warden, locked in a pitcher's dual, as neither team was able to push any runs across in innings four-six.
It looked bleak for College Place in the seventh, when the Hawks were down to their last out with nobody on base.
However, Adrienne Berube extended the game by blasting her second homer of the game to deep left field to tie the game up.
After a scoreless eighth inning, the game went to the International tiebreaker.
College Place wasn't able to advance its runner past second base and failed to score.
Warden plated the winning run on an RBI single to end the game in the bottom of the ninth.
"We came up here to play a good, quality opponent, and that's exactly what we did in this game," Davis said. "One-run, extra-inning games will help us going forward, but it would have definitely been a game that would've been nice to win. In fact, I would say we should have won the game.
"We made a couple of defensive mistakes that proved costly, and we struck out too many times (16 on the game)," he said. "It is imperative that we get the defense cleaned up and start putting the ball in play, and putting it in play with more authority.
"I thought Zoe threw the ball very well for us in this one," Davis said. "She went the distance and only gave up one earned run. It was nice to see her get into another ball. When she gets in the middle of the softball at the plate, good things happen for us.
"It was also a really cool moment to see Adrienne hit the big homer in the top of the seventh. To not give up and keep fighting was huge for us."
The second game was another nailbiter, with the Cougars outhitting the Hawks just 6-5.
"This was a very interesting game," Davis said. "The leadoff hitter for Warden in the first inning hit a hard base hit to center field. Unfortunately, the ball eluded the glove of our defender and rolled all the way to the fence.
"Fortunately, at least momentarily, we did make a beautiful relay to the plate to nail the runner at the plate and prevent any damage," he said. "However, after much confusion and a conference amongst the umpires, the Warden runner was ruled safe. That wouldn't be the last of the controversy at home plate in this one, though.
"After both teams couldn't muster any offense for the next five innings, we came to the top of the seventh inning with College Place still trailing 1-0," Davis said.
The Hawks' Kenadie Schreindl reached on a one-out error by the Warden third baseman, and after a Hardy walk moved Schreindl into scoring position, College Place had runners at first and second with one out.
Jenna Hill hit a ball that got past the shortstop and out into left field.
Schreindl appeared to slide safely into home for the tying run. On the play, Warden was able to get Hardy at third on a bang-bang play.
Hill advanced to second on all the throws.
Before College Place could even start celebrating, the field umpire came in and called obstruction on the College Place runner to negate the tying run and end the game.
"You don't usually see two plays like that at the plate, especially on a 1-0 ballgame," Davis said. "It appeared that both were going to go our way, only to quickly both go against us. It is a game of inches sometimes and tonight, the inches proved to be bigger than normal."
In the game, the Hawks' Hardy, Holso and Ireland Stubblefield each had a single, and Alondra Gutierrez had two singles.
"Overall, I thought Zoe threw the ball really well all day," Davis said. "It also seemed like later in the second game we started to find our stride a little defensively. We need to clean that up. If we catch the ball on defense we will be pretty tough to beat.
"I was disappointed today in our offensive output," he said. "We have to do a better job of trying to make contact, and then make hard contact. I didn't think we made nearly enough contact, and certainly didn't make much hard contact today. We need to have quality at bats when we face tough pitching as nothing is given to you against good teams. We are seeing a long stretch of good teams, so scoring runs will be paramount to our success.
"Another area we will be trying to address is our energy level," Davis said. "It seems like it was really down today. We need to find a way to bring our own energy. I just didn't think we had quite as much as we should have for the types of ball games we were involved in today. We will keep working hard in practice and get this figured out as well.
"Overall, another quality opponent, and a couple of good ball games," he said. "As I keep telling the girls, these are going to pay off in a big way come postseason time. It would be nice to come out on the correct side of the score in a couple of these good games, though."
The Hawks fall to 2-3 on the season, and next host Pendleton in a non conference single game at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29.
