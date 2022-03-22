COLLEGE PLACE — La Salle's baseball team came to the College Place field for a South Central Athletic Conference twin bill on Tuesday, March 22, with the Hawks winning the opener, 11-3, and the nightcap, 17-2.
College Place broke open a 3-all game with an eight-run sixth-inning to secure the opening win.
Jacob Courtney went four innings on the mound for the Hawks, striking out 10 Lightning batters, with Nick Josifek going three and striking out three.
Matt Vera had three hits for College Place, and had two of the Hawks' seven steals in the game.
In the nightcap, the Hawks scored a quick six first-inning runs and held a 6-2 lead in the second inning before exploding with 11 runs.
The game was ended with two outs in the bottom of the second inning for the 17-2 score.
The Hawks next travel to Naches Valley on Friday for a twin bill.
