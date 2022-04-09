NINE MILE FALLS, Wash. — College Place's baseball team won both ends of a non-league twin bill against Lakeside here on Saturday, April 9, 15-10 and 9-3.
In the opener, Colton Hamada backed his four-inning stint on the mound for the Hawks with four hits.
Nick Josifek relieved Hamada, striking out five Lakeside batters in three inning of work.
The teams wound up tied at 7-all after four innings, with both plating three fifth-inning runs.
That's when College Place scored four runs in the sixth and another in the seventh for the 15-10 victory.
In the nightcap, Lakeside jumped out to a 3-0 lead after two innings before the Hawks got on the board with two third-inning runs.
College Place grabbed the lead with a five-run sixth, and added two in the seventh for the 9-3 win.
Jacob Courtney went 5 2/3 innings on the mound for the Hawks, striking out 14, and backed his cause with three hits in the game.
Riley Moyer knocked in three runs for College Place.
The Hawks, now 8-1 overall and 2-0 in South Central Athletic Conference play, next host DeSales on Tuesday.
The Hawks outhit Lakeside 14-8 in the opener, and 13-1 in the nightcap.
