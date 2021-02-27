BENTON CITY, Wash. — Sara Bowen's second goal of the game, a double-overtime netter, gave College Place a a 2-1 win over Kiona-Benton in prep girls soccer action here Saturday.
Timely offense and strong defense enabled College Place (1-2 record) to prevail in a back-and-forth battle.
"Adrienne Berube continued to be a force in the back all game," Hawks coach Russ Carder said. "Her defensive presence, alongside Jasmyn Ramirez, has been creating some solid understanding together in recent weeks.
"Sara Bowen continues to impress at the other end."
Bowen's first goal gave College Place a 1-0 lead shortly before halftime, but six minutes away from victory, the Hawks saw Kiona-Benton tie things up.
College Place was able to regroup.
"The Hawks kept the pressure on and didn’t allow much to get past halfway line," Carder said.
Brooke Foertsch managed to get College Place in motion for the game-winner, intercepting a Bear attack at midfield in the second overtime period and relaying the ball ahead to Adrienne Berube, who fed Bowen.
The Hawks will be back at it Wednesday at Mabton.