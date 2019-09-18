COLLEGE PLACE — Too much Nya Calzadillas.
The Kiona-Benton southpaw hitter slammed 17 kills Tuesday in South Central Athletic Conference East volleyball action in the College Place gym.
Calzadillas led the Bears to a 3-0 sweep over the Hawks.
Kiona-Benton dominated all three sets, winning 25-12, 25-12 and 25-10.
“We knew they were good,” Hawks coach Angie Potts said. “Maybe WWVA (Walla Walla Valley Academy, which defeated College PLace in three sets on Monday) took something out of us, but we seemed to be just as excited tonight as we were Monday. Maybe it was nerves.
“We just didn’t play like we have been playing,” she said. “We were tentative, did not communicate, and did not play good defense, all of which are uncharacteristic for us.”
The Bears jumped to a 4-0 lead in the first set.
A Vanessa Rodriguez deep set found the floor on the Bears’ side and the Hawks got within 8-5.
Behind the serving of Maddy Morton and the hitting of Calzadillas, the Bears expanded the lead to 16-8.
A serving ace by Madi Neil got the Hawks within 18-10, but that was as close as they got, and the Bears closed out the first set 25-12.
The second set appeared to be the same song, second verse.
Ki-Be jumped to a 4-0 lead before an Ellie Christensen kill earned a Hawks sideout.
Unforced Hawks return and hitting errors set up a Calzadillas kill for a 21-11 Bears lead, and Morton’s tip of a Hawks return finished set two as Ki-Be took a 2-0 lead with another 25-12 win.
A Zoe Hardy kill got the Hawks momentarily even at 2-2 to begin the third set.
Following an Elzzy Gonzalez serving ace, the Bears regained control at 8-3.
A Susanna Bauman serve led to a Kristin Lara play at the net that led to the Hawks cutting the lead to 9-6.
College Place’s Christensen had a block that marked the end of the night for the Hawks, as the block cut the Bears’ lead to 18-10.
Two Calzadillas kills, the serving of Gonzalez, and a Hawks unforced error, led to a 7-0 Bears run to close out the third set and complete the sweep with a 25-10 win.
The Bears got 20 digs from libero Sara Fernandez, who seemingly returned every Hawks hit.
Makayla Thomas led the Hawks returners with 17 digs.
Hardy’s three kills led the College Place hitters.
The Hawks drop to 1-1 in the SCAC East and play at Riverview in Finley on Thursday.
“We will make some changes before Thursday,” Potts said. “We have the talent, we just need to get back to playing aggressive.”