COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla Valley Academy opened its boys basketball season with an exciting 73-62 victory over College Place High in non-league action here on Monday.
The score tied at the midway point, 32-32, WWVA used a balanced attack to prevail in the second half.
Jake Freedle led WWVA with a game-high 22 points, teammate Aaron Pollard had 14, David Rittenbach added 11 and Hentry Clancy was good for 10.
"For the first game of the year, it was a good game to participate in," Knights coach Michael Bumgardner said. "College Place did a good job with their full court pressure to speed us up and force tough drives or poor passes.
"It took our guys better part of three quarters to get composed after breaking the pressure and run our offense more smoothly," Bumgardner said. "There were good takeaways on offense and defense going into our next game, but plenty of coaching points that can help us improve."
The Knights are back at it tonight, hosting Pomeroy for another non-league matchup starting at 6 p.m.
College Place (1-1 record) looks to regroup for its next outing, a non-leaguer over in Cowiche, Wash., at Highland High of the SCAC West Division on Friday night starting at 7:30 p.m.
The Hawks had already opened their season here on Thursday with a 78-56 victory over Dayton-Waitsburg, and against WWVA, the young College Place lineup battled to the end.
Joel Jameson finished as another one of the game's top scorers in his double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds for College Place.
The Hawks also also Colton Hamada put up 17 points and grab four rebounds, while teammate Reagan Case had nine points and 12 rebounds.
"What a fun game to play, coach and watch," Hawks coach Paul Jessup said. "I was impressed with how we stayed in the game until the end, considering our youth and inexperience against a veteran WWVA team.
"That is a talented and experience WWVA team, which I think was really what got us in the end," Jessup said. "Coach Bamgardner did a good job with player management, having Rittenbach sit the third quarter to come in fresh for the fourth quarter and hit three 3's.
"I can't wait until these two teams see each other again next week."
College Place will have two more games in preparation for the rematch at WWVA on Dec. 19.
Meanwhile, the Knights look to continue their strong start to this season after big play in the clutch on Monday.
"Jake Freedle did a great job taking over in the second half, collapsing the defense and making them commit on drives or on shooters, like David Rittenbach," Bumgardner said. "He came up big for us in the fourth quarter, hitting some tough shots to stretch the lead.
"CP is big, and I was happy to see Henry Clancy and Aaron Pollard not back down from the challenge and contribute on both offense and defense.
"We hope to continue to fine tune our offense so that we stay composed from the start and we can control the game early," Bumgardner said. "We are looking forward to our next game against Pomeroy to help us continue to work on improvements before a big league game on Thursday.
KNIGHTS 73, HAWKS 62
WALLA WALLA VALLEY ACADEMY (73) — Freedle 22, Pollard 14, Rittenbach 11, Clancy 10, Torres 8, Santellano 4, Parks 2, Vyhmeister 2. Totals 31-70 4-6 73.
COLLEGE PLACE (62) — Jameson 22, Hamada 17, Case 9, Shumate 7, Durand 3, Hill 2, Sanchez, Howard 2. 24-74 9-13 62.
WWVA;22;10;17;24;—;73
CP;17;15;14;16;—;62
3-point goals - WWVA 7 (Freedle 2, Torres 2, Rittenbach 3), CP 5 (Case, Hamada 2, Jameson, Durand). Total fouls - WWVA 10, CP 13. Fouled out - None. Technical fouls - none. Rebounds - WWVA 36, CP 41. Turnovers - WWVA 18, CP 18. Assists - WWVA 16, CP 5.