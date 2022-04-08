LA GRANDE — Pendleton's boys and girls claimed team titles, while the boys and girls teams from College Place and McLoughlin finished in the upper half of their respective team tables during the La Grande Invitational track and field Friday, April 8.
The Buckaroo boys totaled 152 points and their female counterparts racked up 122.5.
Baker's boys and girls finished second. The Bulldog boys scored 95.5 points and its girls, who won the Carnival of Speed one week earlier at Shockman Field in Milton-Freewater, tallied 73.
The College Place boys finished third and Mac-Hi placed fifth. C-P's girls were sixth and Mac-Hi took eighth spot.
Aiden Wolpert of College Place and Mac-Hi's Johnny Koklich were the top two finishers in the boys 100-meter run. Wolpert sprinted across the finish line in 11.63 seconds, .07 seconds ahead of Koklich.
Wolpert added to the Hawks' point total by finishing second in the 200 with a 24.04 mark and fourth in the 400 (53.10).
Wolpert's teammate, Jio Herrera, brought home second in the 3000 (9:53.03). Fellow Hawk Elisha Durand registered a second-place performance with a 17.52 in the 110 hurdles.
Mac-Hi's Kadey Brown won the girls discus (91 feet, six inches) and Morgan Hafen of College Place was tops in the javelin (109-10).
Makiah Stepper of Walla Walla Valley Academy posted the Knights' best performance of the day. She finished first in the triple jump (30-2.5) and was second in the 100-meter hurdles (18.03).
A pair of local athletes, like Stepper, turned in runner-up showings. Mya Adams of College Place soared 4-8 in the high jump and Madi Perkins of Mac-Hi 1-2-3'd her way to a 28-10 in the triple jump.
