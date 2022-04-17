PASCO — Walla Walla High, College Place and DeSales were among the huge field at the Pasco Invite track and field meet at Edgar Brown Stadium on wintry Saturday, April 16.
The Blue Devil boys finished second among the 50-plus schools in attendance, while the girls placed 15th.
DeSales' girls tied for 23rd with 10 points, with College Place's girls 35th with 4.5 points.
The Irish's Morgan Thomas placed fourth in the girls shot put (35-02.5) and fifth in the discus (105-11), Emmalyne Jimenez finished eighth in the 800 (2:25.21),
College Place's Morgan Hafen placed sixth in the javelin at 101-04, and Mya Adams tied for seventh in the high jump at 4-08.
"What a day!" Wa-Hi coach Eric Hisaw said. "Could the weather have been better? For sure, but our kids were awesome! What continues to impress me is our kids' ability to compete, no matter what the situation, or like today, the condition!
"Our girls finished 15th, which is a really good day for them!"he said. "There weren't any big disappointments, but the girls also had some fantastic marks!
"Lucy Kelly was without a doubt the highlight of the day for the girls," Hisaw said. "She threw a lifetime best of 121 feet, 7 inches, and finished second by a mere foot! Lucy has a really quick arm and she is getting into a great groove and is becoming more and more confident every week. She's going to keep improving, but I'm super proud of her today!
Jailyn Davenport placed fourth in the high jump at 4-8, "and it was a test for her!" he said. "She has such a bright future ahead of her and she did a nice job of battling water all over the ground on her approach and staying focused. A very solid effort for her!"
Ashlyn Nielsen placed eighth in the 100-meter dash with a lifetime best in the preliminaries (12.91), and finished seventh in the finals (13.25).
"I'm not sure if I can say the last time we've had a girl place at this meet," Hisaw said. "She had a terrific day and I'm really proud of her."
Wa-Hi's girls 400 relay placed fifth (52.42), "but our the girls (Whitney Griffith, Cami Martin, Nielson and Jenna Huntsman) really passed the baton well and competed hard," Hisaw said. "A great effort by them today!"
Crystal Kelly had a personal-best javelin throw to finish second (121-07).
The Wa-Hi girls scored 18.5 points to place 15th.
The Blue Devils boys scored 47.5 points, for a second-place finish behind Rocky Mountain's 92.
"We left some points out there, but it wasn't from lack of effort," Hisaw said. "But we had some great learning opportunities. Never-the-less, it's the best two-year history for our boys program! We won this meet in 2019 and now we are second — can't complain at all!"
Dash Sirmon won the javelin with "a massive throw of 200-3 on this really cold, wet day," Hisaw said. "So much of this is attributed to his great mental focus and practice habits. He's in a heck of a groove right now and he is really fun to watch!"
The boys 400 relay of Aaren Lindsey, Caleb Morehead, Jake Humphrey and Dane Gardea placed second (45.04).
"They too passed the stick very well and are getting better every week," Hisaw said. "I'm excited for their future!"
Brody Hartley finished fifth and fourth in the 1,600 (4:21.34) and 3,200 (9:33.78), respectively.
"He's starting to get into very good shape after a foot injury," Hisaw said. "It's nice to seem him running well again."
Jake Hisaw ran a lifetime best in the 110 high hurdles prelims, and the finals in 15.66, good for third, "and as a dad and coach, I was really proud of him," coach Hisaw said. "He is getting faster every week and he's gaining confidence in every race. He's getting into a really good rhythm and I'm excited to see how he finishes the last six weeks of the season."
Sirmon and Eddie Vu both threw well in the discus, placing fifth (142-09) and sixth 141-02), respectively.
"Really good throws in this weather, and they have been so consistent this year," Hisaw said. "And they push each other to be better."
Christopher Norris was fifth in the javelin (147-even).
"He was very solid and is starting to really grow in this event," Hisaw said. "He is gaining confidence and learned about today is only going to get better, but I'm really proud of him!"
Logan Ashbeck finished tied for seventh in the high jump (5-08) "in miserable conditions," Hisaw said. "But I'm proud of the way he competed and the way he keeps things in perspective. He's a great leader and is going to have a great second half of the year."
Diego Jaques placed eighth in the long jump at 19-06.
Lindsey finished eighth in the 100-meter dash (11.61) in his third track meet ever.
"Just incredible," Hisaw said. "I'm so impressed by his coachability and how well he has fit into our program. He had a fantastic day today!
"The Big Blue Train was really solid today!" he said. "The weather was, honestly, as bad as I've ever been in. This is my 25th year coaching and I'm not sure I've been in the rain for six hours at 42 degrees.
"I'm so proud of our kids and how they handled the day," Hisaw said. "They didn't complain, they just went to work. I just love their attitudes and competitive desire! We are in a great place right now, and I'm so happy for their success and so excited for everyone's future!"
The Blue Devils next go to Hermiston for the second Mid-Columbia Conference meet on Wednesday, while DeSales goes to the District 9 1B League Meet 2 at Pomeroy on Tuesday, and College Place goes to the South Central Athletic Conference Meet 2 at Naches Valley on Thursday.
