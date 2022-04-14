PASCO — Pomeroy's Chase Caruso carded a 90 to win the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference PODS 1 and 3 girls golf match at Sun Willows Golf Course with area prep schools here on Wednesday, April 13.
DeSales' Jack Lesko also turned in a 90 to finish fifth, with Irish teammate Frankie Worden coming in sixth with a 91, to lead area boys golfers at the match.
Also for the Pirate girls, Kiersten Bartels placed 20th at 119.
Walla Walla Valley Academy's Nell Dodds' 103 gave her sixth place in the girls field, and Knights teammate Hailey Werner was 11th at 107.
College Place's Elliot Dawson finished seventh at 105, Megan Foertsch was ninth at 106, and Alison Scruggs placed 16th at 114.
DeSales' Erin Beck led the Irish girls, carding a 113 to place 15th, with teammates Lauren Williams 22 at 122, Tori Kimble 29th at 127, Leah Ruthven 31st at 133, and Anna Konen 32nd at 134.
Dayton-Waitsburg's Claudia Benavides finished in 21st place at 121.
Franklin Magnaghi joined Lesko and Worden for the Irish boys, finishing in 12th at 100, with Jake Buratto 20th at 104, Eli Hurwitz 27th at 111, and Matt Beck 30th at 114.
College Place's Lash Corbett turned in a 103 to finish 18th among the boys, with Hawks teammates Nick Lackey 34th at 116 and Clark Fairbanks 41st at 121.
Caleb Barron led the Dayton-Waitsburg boys golfers with a 25th-place finish at 110, Theo Anderson was 31st at 115, Garrett Palmer 41st at 121, and Lucas Van Hoose 49th at 133.
Pomeroy's Reggie Ott finished 16th with a 102, Jett Slusser was 22nd at 106, and Brady Bott and Grayson Slaybaugh tied for 34th at 116.
"The weather was tolerable," DeSales coach Lon Olson said. "Cold, but no serious rain.
"Jack (Lesko) hit three out of bounds on the ninth hole with some help from the wind," he said. "For Matt Beck, Tori Kimble, Leah Ruthven and Anna Konen, it was their first competitive 18 holes ever. They all did a great job under the conditions. (And it was) Frankie (Worden’s) best 18 holes."
"Both boys and girls varisty golfers participated in their first 18-hole league match at Sun Willows golf course in Pasco," College Place coach Allison Collier said. "The Hawks persevered in the wind, rain and cold to post multiple personal best rounds.
"On the girls side, all three players finished in the top 20, and all three players shot their personal best 18-hole score," Collier said. "Megan Foertsch came in tied for eighth place, firing a 106, Elliot Dawson came in tied for 10th firing a 107, and Alison Scruggs came in 14th firing a 114.
"Senior Lash Corbett led the boys, placing in the top 20 with a 103. Nick Lackey shot a personal best 116 and Clark Fairbanks also shot a person best 121."
Sergio Sanchez from Cle Elum-Roslin medaled for the boys with a 77.
College Place, DeSales, Dayton-Waitsburg and Pomeroy all next play Tuesday at Veterans Memorial Golf Course.
