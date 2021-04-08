YAKIMA — Alex Alvarado netted five goals for College Place High School's boys soccer team, and the Hawks also had Jose Martinez and Joel Ochoa each scoring a pair as they picked up their third straight win with a 9-2 thrashing of La Salle here Wednesday, April 7.
"Goals, goals, goals from the striking group," Hawks coach Adam Gervis said.
La Salle scored both its goals in the first half, getting as close as 4-2, but the rest of the game belonged to College Place (3-2 record).
"Solid defense, with standout performance from Rene Sanchez, who controlled the game from the back," Gervis said. "Javier Morales Ramos made a brilliant save at 4-2 that put the game away."
The Hawks are back at it Friday, hosting Wapato with the start at 2 p.m.