COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's varsity baseball team notched its second straight win to open this season Friday, March 17, as the Hawks crushed Columbia High, of Burbank, in a 17-1 rout.
The Hawks upped their record so far this year to 2-0.
They are scheduled to next play Tuesday, March 21, at Selah High, of the Central Washington Athletic Conference.
They look to build off their victory over Burbank.
Jacob Courtney, Luke Christensen, Easton Wagoner and Zach Long each finished the day with three runs batted in for the Hawks.
Wagoner also chalked up six strikeouts over his four innings on the mound.
Action stopped in the fourth inning due to the mercy rule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.