YAKIMA — College Place's remarkable volleyball season came to an end at the Washington state Class 1A tournament with a five-set loss to Cedar Park Christian at the Yakima SunDome on Saturday, Nov. 12.
The Hawks' state tourney run began on Friday, with a three-set loss to Nooksack Valley, 25-15, 25-20, 25-7.
Friday evening, College Place won a five-set battle with The Bear Creek, 22-25, 25-17, 13-25, 18-25, 15-12, to advance the Hawks to play on Saturday.
In that contest, Cedar Park Christian emerged with a 25-22, 20-25, 20-25, 25-18, 15-9 victory.
The Hawks finished the season undefeated in South Central Athletic Conference with an 8-0 record, and finished 20-3 overall.
