YAKIMA — College Place High's Hank Thompson shot a 93 at the South Central Athletic Conference sub-district golf tournament at Suntides Golf Course here on Tuesday to advance to the district tournament.
The event consisted of roughly 40 players, with the top half of the field qualifying for the district tournament.
The Hawks shot a team score of 439 to place in the middle of the league.
The Hawks posted many personal records at the end of the season, College Place coach Allison Collier said.
Junior Ryan James posted his best 18-hole score of 106 despite two double-digit holes. His round concluded with draining a 10-foot putt for bogey.
Senior Nick Lackey struggled on the front nine, but stayed mentally tough to shoot a personal best nine-hole score on the back, a 52.
Freshman Huck Harrison broke his best 18-hole score by more than 10 strokes.
"He saw more consistent ball contact and improved mental stamina on the golf course," Collier said. "Freshman Seth Anderson saw his practice on the putting green pay off around the Suntides greens, and sophomore Azrael Turney shined on the par-3s to finish off his first high school season."
Thompson, a College Place junior, placed in the top half of the field and advances to districts at the Yakima Elks Golf Club next Tuesday.
"Hank will compete with stiff competition in a field of 20 for a chance to advance to the state tournament," Collier said.
"The rest of the Hawks concluded their season today," she said. "They are looking forward to practicing this summer and getting back on the links next season!
"Senior Nick Lackey competed in his last high school tournament," Collier said. "Nick had an abridged high school golf career because of COVID, but over the last two years, he dropped more than 20 strokes, tightened his short game, and improved both his physical and mental stamina. He grew to be a leader on the team and the first to help his teammates. The Hawks will miss Nick next year!"
