RICHLAND — College Place High School's varsity softball season came to an end in the state 1A championship tournament Friday, May 27, as the Hawks suffered back-to-back losses at Columbia Playfield in Richland.
The Hawks (15-9 record) started the day with a hard-fought state quarterfinal against Mount Baker, battling to the 13th inning before they ended up falling in a 7-6 defeat.
Bumped to the consolation brackets for third place, the Hawks were then finished off by to Hoquiam later that afternoon in a 13-3 loss.
