CONNELL — The College Place tennis team "had an impressive showing" at the South Central Athletic Conference District playoffs on Friday and Saturday, May 20-21, Hawks coach Sasha Ferraro said.
College Place had three entries into the girls tournament: two girls singles and one doubles pair.
Sumi Leavell was seeded No. 1 going into the tournament for girls singles.
On Friday, Leavell won her first match against Jenni Saavedra of Wahluke, 6-0, 6-3.
The Hawks third-seed singles player, Tiana Tran, also won her first match of the tournament, beating Maria Cervantes of Toppenish in three sets, 6-2, 2-6, 6-2, progressing both players to the semifinals where they faced off for a berth in the title match.
"The two girls played for almost two hours against one another, with Sumi coming out on top with the win, 6-4, 6-4," Ferraro said, as Tran moved to the consolation bracket and Leavell to the championship rounds on Saturday.
The Hawks' No. 1-seeded doubles team, Mia Ferraro and Grace Casagrande, started the tournament out with a match against Diana Nunez and Searra Rodriguez of Wapato.
Ferraro and Casagrande won the match in two sets, 6-1, 6-0, moving them to the semifinals, where they played against Royal's Madi Christensen and Cambelle Anderson, which they won, 6-4, 6-4.
That sent them to the championship rounds on Saturday.
On Saturday, Leavell faced rival Annika Richardson of La Salle.
"These two battled with long rallies and games going to duece," coach Ferraro said. "In the end, Sumi was not able to overcome her opponent and lost the match 2-6, 3-6. Her hard work did pay off, though, earning her a second-place title at districts and a berth at the state competition."
Tran played against La Salle's Isabella Alegria for her first match on Saturday.
"Tiana played an excellent match," Ferraro said. "Both of the girls played very consistently against one another. She fought long and hard, but in the end, fell to her opponent, 3-6, 6-7 ending in a tiebreaker, and earning Tiana a sixth-place finish in the tournament.
"Saturday brought Mia and Grace a match against Lexi Harris and Cambria Wright from Naches Valley for the championship," she said. "These two teams played a great match with many amazing serves and angles from both teams. Grace and Mia definitely came to win and they were an unstoppable duo, working together smoothly and earning the win and the title of champions for the girls doubles bracket and punching their ticket to the state tournament."
The Hawks scored a total of 12 points, earning the team a first-place finish in the districts tournament.
Leavell, Ferraro and Casagrande now head to the state tournament in Yakima this weekend.
"Way to go, Lady Hawks, we are proud of you!" Ferraro said.
