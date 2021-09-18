ZILLAH,Wash. — The host Leopards jumped out to a 56-0 halftime lead and coasted to a 69-0 victory over College Place in South Central Athletic Conference football action on the night of Friday, Sept. 17.

Braydon Flood rushed for 190 yards and two touchdowns — totes of 5 and 91 yards — and also caught a 10-yard scoring pass.

Zillah led 21-0 after the first quarter and tallied one touchdown in each of the final two quarters to complete its romp.

The Leopards scored 10 touchdowns in the game, nine of which were followed by a successful extra point.

College Place, which opened its season with victories over Mac-Hi and Warden, is now 2-and-1, and plays its next game Friday at Naches Valley.

