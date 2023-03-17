LEWISTON — College Place High School, Walla Walla Valley Academy and Weston-McEwen High all had their track and field teams competing Friday, March 17, in the Sweeney Invitational.
Team scoring finished with the Weston-McEwen boys placed fifth out of 18, College Place 10th.
Weston-McEwen had Anthony Nix take third in the triple jump, and Cameron Reich third in the long jump.
College Place had Andrei Smith place third in discus while teammates Zeke Durand, Aiden Wolpert, Drew Wipf and Jio Herrera were third in their relay.
WWVA had Obasi Valera 16th in the pole vault.
The College Place girls placed sixth out of 16, Weston-McEwen ninth, while Post Falls and Coeur D'Alene tied atop the leaderboard.
College Place had Mya Adams finished second in the long jump.
Weston-McEwen had Lily Lindsey place second in the high jump.
WWVA had Many Tilley 11th in the 400-meter sprint.
