WARDEN — College Place's wrestlers competed against 11 schools at the Warden Jeremiah Schmunk Memorial Tournament here on Saturday, Jan. 7, and placed sixth.
The Hawks were shorthanded, but competed well, coach Mike Holden said.
College Place recorded 58 points, finishing behind Othello's 173 winning points.
For the Hawks, at 106 pounds, Kasen Armes placed sixth, Miguel Preciado, at 145 pounds, went 1-2 on the day and did not place.
At 152 pounds, Jonathan Palmer went 0-2 and did not place, at 160 pounds, Ethan Parker finished in place, and at 195 pounds Andrei Smith won the weight class for College Place.
At 220 pounds, Israel Preciado finished fifth.
The Hawks were missing Taegen Casey, at 138 pounds, and Parker Hodgen at 182 pounds.
College Place next goes to a double-dual in Connell against Zillah, Kiona-Benton and Wapato on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.