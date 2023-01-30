ZILLAH — College Place's grapplers ended the regular season at the Zillah All-Comers Mix and Match on Saturday, Jan. 28.
"The Hawks ended the regular season this weekend in Zillah having the opportunity to get some extra matches in against different schools," College Place coach Mike Holden said. "For the Hawks it was a good weekend to wrap up the regular season and wrestle against some different schools and get some different looks as we get ready for the postseason, starting with districts on Feb. 4."
At the Zillah competition, Ethan Parker, Parker Hodgen and Andrei Smith all finished 3-0, with Taegen Casey finishing 2-0.
Miguel Preciado went 1-2, with Israel Preciado going 0-2 and Kasen Armes, Jonathan Palmer and Ricardo Pio all finishing 0-3.
"Casey, Parker, Hodgen and Smith are really peaking at the right time and are wrestling well, and we are expecting to see them move on to regionals," Holden said. "The Preciado brothers are right there, they just need to focus this week and let it go on Saturday as inexperience is holding them back. They both have been in some close, tough matches that could have gone their way most of the season, but they need to find that will to finish. I expect them to compete to their best ability this weekend.
"As the Hawks get ready to prepare for districts with a young, inexperienced team, we will continue to focus on the things that need to be fixed," he said. "We have several wrestlers with postseason experience and we hope that they step up this week and take control of this week's practices and helping the less experienced wrestlers focus, as they know what it takes to continue to move on.
"Armes, Palmer and Pio will have their work cut out for them being in some of the toughest weight classes, as well as not having the experience, yet they will battle and give it their all," Holden said. "Armes has the most experience of the three, he needs to get dialed in and go out and wrestle the way he does in practice as a 113-pounder. He has to wrestle 152-pounds and 160-pounds. He has to put that mentality out there on Saturday, and if he does he could surprise some people.
"We continue to emphasize with this team that regardless of everyone's record coming into districts, we are all 0-0, we all have the same desire to move on," he said. "It's going to come down to who wants it more. Each of our wrestlers have that opportunity right now. It's one week, one day at a time, one tournament at a time, and right now were focusing on being in the top four and moving on to regionals."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.