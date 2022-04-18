ATHENA — College Place’s softball team won a pair of non-league softball games at Weston-McEwen on Monday, April 18, 8-3 and 10-6.
In the opener, the Hawks plated two first-inning runs, which the TigerScots answered with two of their own in the bottom of the first.
College Place then took a 4-2 lead in the second, and added four more in the fourth, as W-M tacked on a seventh-inning run for the 8-3 victory.
The Hawks outhit W-M, 8-5, in the game, and the TigerScots committed four errors.
Gabriella Sanchez had two RBI for College Place.
College Place pitcher Zoe Hardy struck out 11 TigerScots in five innings of work.
W-M’s Hailey Stallings had two strikeouts in the circle over 5 1/3 innings.
In the nightcap, the Hawks jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead in the top of the first, with the TigerScots plating three runs of their own in the bottom of the inning.
College Place added three more in the second, and two more in the third, as W-M scored twice in the third and once in the fifth, but couldn’t catch the Hawks.
College Place committed six errors in the game, with the TigerScots having five.
The Hawks outhit W-M, 11-8, with Adrienne Berube getting three Hawks hits, and Ireland Stubblefield had two RBI.
Sanchez struck out five TigerScots in three innings of work in the circle for College Place, with Hardy striking out two in two innings in relief.
Stallings had three strike outs in five innings pitching for W-M.
"The team and I were happy to get back at it after two weeks of waiting and weather," W-M coach Jeff Griggs said. "We looked a bit rusty and College Place was a good opponent.
"Ava Sams had a hot bat tonight and Bailey Moore was perfect at the plate in game two," he said. "Robinson stole a College Place line drive home run from over the top of the fence in game one, but we couldn't quite get the offense up and running due to College Place pitching.
"I was very proud of our positive approach and determination in spite of trailing both games."
College Place next has a South Central Athletic Conference twin bill at Connell on Saturday, while Weston-McEwen hosts Union for a Columbia Basin Conference doubleheader on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.