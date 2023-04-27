COLLEGE PLACE — College Place's boys and girls track and field teams won the third South Central Athletic Conference meet of the season on the Hawks' track on Wednesday, April 26.
"The Hawks competed with a championship mindset with an amazing team effort," College Place coach Tim Hutchison said. "We had a lot of amazing performances from both our boys and girls teams. Joe Zilla won the 300 hurdles; our girls 4x100 and 4x200 team won; Andrei Smith won the disc; Brooke Foertsch was second in the shot; Mya Adams was first in the high and long jump.
"We had a lot of PR’s (personal records) to go with those first-place finishes."
Zilla turned in a PR of 44.14 to win the 300 hurdles, and Smith had a PR of 154 feet, 10 inches to win the discus.
Adams had a leap of 4-08 to win the high jump, and 15-10 to take the long jump, and Foertsch had a PR of 31-02.75 for second in the shot put.
The Hawks' girls 400 relay of Brooklyn Wilson, Jenna Hill, Lucinda Weaver and Adams won in 53.64, and the 800 relay of Wilson, Hannah Hutchison, Annie Watson and Weaver won in 1:58.02.
College Place next goes to the Legends Invite at Walla Walla High on Saturday morning.
