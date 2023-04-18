NACHES, Wash. — College Place's track and field team won the second South Central Athletic Conference meet of the season here on Tuesday, April 18.
"We had a lot of amazing performances from both our boys and girls teams," Hawks coach Tim Hutchison said. "Joe Zilla won the 110 hurdles; our girls 4x100 and 4x200 team won; Andrei Smith won the disc; and Kathryn Prince won the 400-meter.
"We had a lot of PR’s to go with those first-place finishes."
College Place racked up 56 points to outpoint Naches Valley, Toppenish, LaSalle and Wapato.
For the Hawks boys, Zilla won the 110-meter hurdles in 17.82, Smith took the discus at 135 feet, 3.5 inches, and was third in the shot put at 41-04.
For the College Place girls, Prince won the 400 meters with a PR of 1:07.39, and the Hawks' 400 relay of Brooklyn Wilson, Jenna Hill, Lucinda Weaver and Mya Adams won in 53.37, and the 800 relay of Wilson, Hannah Hutchison, Annie Watson and Weaver won in 1:58.49.
College Place next goes to the MacDougall Invite in Colfax on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.