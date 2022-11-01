CONNELL — College Place's football team advanced to postseason play with a 14-13 victory over Wahluke in a Kansas City tiebreaker here on Monday, Oct. 31.
The Hawks advance to play at Zillah on Friday at 7 p.m. in the South Central Athletic Conference District 5 tournament, with the victor advancing to the Round of 16 state Class 1A tournament and the loser out.
There were no further results from the tiebreaker on Monday night.
Kiona-Benton, Wahluke and College Place took part in the tiebreaker after all three had 1-3 SCAC regular-season records.
Presumably, Ki-Be fell to Wahluke after College Place won the draw and received a first-round bye, and then edged Wahluke in the final tiebreaker to advance to play Zillah.
