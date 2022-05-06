BENTON CITY, Wash. — Nick Josifek and Doss Hayden together pitched a no-hitter for College Place High School's varsity baseball team Friday, May 6, but the Hawks ended up settling for a doubleheader split with Kiona-Benton.
The Hawks took the opener, 6-2, behind seven no-hit innings by Josifek and Hayden. They combined to record 10 strikeouts.
Kiona-Benton bouced back to hand them an 11-4 loss in the second game.
Danner Willis had three hits for the Hawks (14-3 overall) in the first game before driving home three runs in the nightcap.
