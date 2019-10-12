RICHLAND —Walla Walla High School and College Place High School cross country teams went to Richland to compete in the 51st Annual Max Jensen Richland Invitational on Saturday near Richland High School.
This event hosted seven races for high schoolers which brought in hundreds of runners from around the area.
Wa-Hi brought only five of their runners to the invitational. They were entered in the Division 1 race for
both boys and girls. These races have some of the best runners at the meet.
For Wa-Hi, senior Shawn Adams led the boys finishing 56th overall in the Division 1 race with a time of 16:26 on the three mile course.
Both senior Mason Eacler-Rude (17:37) and sophomore Peter Prudente (18:00) finished inside the top 100 as the only runners for Wa-Hi on the men’s side in a race with 105.
Junior Ella Nelson and freshman Ava Nelson were the only two girls for Wa-Hi to run in the meet.
Ella finished fourth in the Division 1 girls race with a time of 17:32.
Ava finished 79th out of 103 runners with a time of 20:36.
College Place entered 24 male runners and six female runners over five of the seven races, many of whom got personal-best times for a three-mile race.
Individual higlights include College Place’s best male and female runner.
Joshua Courtney finished 19th in the Division II race out of 92 runners with a time of 16:41.
Eleonora Frokic finished eighth out of 79 runners with a time of 19:41 in the girls Division II race.
Other highlights on the day for College Place include seniors Kade Christensen (19:07) and Tamra Ostrander (22:07) both nearly got under the next minute.
Christensen led the Hawks in the Junior/Senior race finishing 63rd, and Ostrander finished 52nd in the girls Division II race.
The next four boys for College Place that raced in the Division II race behind Courtney all finished under 18 minutes.
College Place next run on Thursday when they host their league meet at Fort Walla Walla. The first race starts at 4 p.m. with senior recognition before then.
Walla Walla next run in Kennewick for a league meet. The first race starts at 3 p.m.
All results are posted on athletic.net.