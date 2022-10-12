COLLEGE PLACE — The College Place volleyball team made short work of the Naches Valley Rangers in a non-league contest on Tuesday, Oct. 11, while also honoring Walla Walla High freshman Zaley Blocklinger and other guests in attendance for Pink Night.
The Hawks are now 4-0 in league and 12-0 overall after the 25-5, 25-15, 25-20 victory.
"There's been a lot of different emotions this week, from kids who knew Zaley (who was killed in a car accident last weekend) to Pink Night, as well as it being homecoming," Hawks coach Angie Potts said. "On top of that, we were missing two players, one who was gone due to illness (Grace Casagrande) and an injury to Jenna Hill during warmup.
"One of things that I have been saying about this team is that they have the ability to play with any combination on the floor and still play really well," Potts said. "They handle everything in stride, keep moving forward, and I'm just so proud of them."
College Place leaders included Mia Ferraro with 23 assists, three aces and six digs, Mya Adams with seven kills and six digs, Marissa Long with 17 digs, Bella Maiden with two kills and seven digs, Wren Dawson with five kills and 11 digs, Elliott Dawson with three aces and two blocks, Zoe Hardy with 11 kills and eight digs, and Karlie Fischer with three kills and two aces.
The Hawks next travel to Kiona-Benton on Thursday for a South Central Athletic Conference contest.
