EPHRATA — The College Place volleyball team traveled to the Ephrata Tournament on Saturday morning, Sept. 10, and came away with a second-place finish with a 4-1 record.
The Hawks opened pool play with a win over Moses Lake Christian Academy, 25-5, 25-17.
They followed that win by making quick work of Almira-Coulee-Hartline, 25-12, 25-8.
To finish pool play, the Hawks swept East Valley of Yakima, 25-17, 25-22.
In the championship bracket, College Place faced Lakewood and battled to a three-set win, 25-22, 20-25, 15-9.
In the championship match, the Hawks faced tournament host Ephrata and, despite losing in three sets, they fought every step of the way, College Place coach Angie Potts said.
Scores in the championship match were 25-15, 22-25 and 15-13.
"The girls had such a good day!" Potts said. "They played extremely well, made adjustments, played as a team, supported each other, and were a lot of fun to watch. When parents of opposing teams compliment them and remark about how much fun they are to watch, you know it's a good day.
"We've been coming to this tournament for a few years, and this is our highest finish ever," she said.
Hawks stat leaders for the day were Jenna Hill with 12 kills, 76 assists, four aces and 21 digs; Mya Adams with 20 kills, 15 aces, 36 digs and five blocks; Marissa Long with seven aces and 40 digs; Chloe Delgadillo with 17 digs; Wren Dawson with 25 kills. 57 digs and three blocks; and Zoe Hardy with 34 kills, eight aces and 70 digs.
On Tuesday, College Place travels to Toppenish for a non-league match.
