BENTON CITY — College Place volleyball team remained unbeaten on the season, and in South Central Athletic Conference play, with a four-set win over Kiona-Benton here on Thursday, Oct. 13.
The Hawks won the match, 25-11, 25-15, 23-25, 25-14.
Stat leaders were Mia Ferraro with 31 assists, two aces and 15 digs; Mya Adams with 11 kills, two aces and 12 digs; Marissa Long with 21 digs; Chloe Delgadillo with four kills, four aces and nine digs; Wren Dawson with five kills, two aces and 12 digs; Elliot Dawson with four kills; and Zoe Hardy with 11 kills, two aces and 21 digs.
"The College Place Hawks volleyball team faced a scrappy Ki-Be team on Thursday night," College Place coach Angie Potts said. "The Hawks played the first two sets as expected, but then couldn't find their grove in set three. In set four, they rebounded and finished out the match with a win in set four.
"We were definitely off in set three," she said. "Too many missed serves, our serve receive struggled, and we were hesitant on defense. After the match, I told the girls that we need to learn from that third set and use it as a reminder not to take things for granted. Fortunately, it didn't cost us the match, but it reminded us just how big that target is on our backs.
The Hawks, now 5-0 in SCAC play, 12-0 overall, next host Wahluke on Tuesday.
