BURBANK — College Place's volleyball team remained undefeated with a three-set non-league victory over Columbia-Burbank here on Monday, Sept. 26.
The Hawks improved to 6-0 on the season with the 25-10, 25-10, 25-23 victory over the Coyotes.
"The girls have worked really hard to get where they currently are, and continue working on the little things that will hopefully pay off as we near the end of the season and begin looking towards postseason," College Place coach Angie Potts said.
Leading the way for the Hawks were Jenna Hill with three kills, 14 assists, five aces and four digs; Mia Ferraro with nine assists and eight digs; Mya Adams with five kills, five digs and a block; Chloe Delgadillo with two kills, three aces and five digs; Bella Maiden with six digs; Wren Dawson with two kills and six digs; Elliott Dawson with two blocks; Zoe Hardy with eight kills, five aces and a block; and Karlie Fischer with two kills and four digs.
The Hawks look to continue their streak as they open South Central Athletic Conference play at home Tuesday against Kiona-Benton.
