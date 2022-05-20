ZILLAH, Wash. — College Place High School's boys and girls track and field teams each had several kids qualify for state while placing third Friday, May 20, at their district championships.
State begins Thursday, May 26, in Cheney at Eastern Washington University.
"In the district meet, both boys and girls team competed extremely well," Hawks coach Tim Hutchison said. "We had lots of amazing performances."
State qualifiers on the boys team include Jose Martinez in shot put, Eli Duran in 100 hurdles, Josh Courtney and Gio Herrera together in the 1,600-meter run.
Courtney also qualified in both the 800 and the 3,200, as did the 4x400-meter relay.
State qualifiers among the girls included Lillian White in discus, Morgan Hafen in javelin, Emma Darnold in the 100 hurdles, and Lauren Green in the 300 hurdles.
Mya Adams qualified in both the high jump and the long jump, as the the 4x400 relay.
