COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High hosted the South Central Athletic Conference East sub-district track and field meet, with top four in sprints, hurdles and relay, and top eight in running and field events advancing to the district meet.
Two alternates from each event also advanced to the 1A District 5 Championship meet on May 20 at Zillah.
College Place's Joshua Courtney won the boys 1,600 meters in 4:51.91, with teammates Jio Herrera second in 5:05.10, Zeke Durand third in 5:14.51 and Max Wilwand fourth in 5:16.20.
Hawks freshman Andrei Smith won the boys discus at 109 feet, 3 inches.
Courtney also had a personal best time of 2:09.78 to take second in the boys 800 meters, with Herrera qualifying for district in fourth in 2:17.05.
In the 3,200, Courtney placed second in 11:33.22, followed by Wilwand in third in 11:33.98, the Hawks' Daman Burgener fourth in 11:40.20 and Conner Hawkins' PR of 11:42.08.
College Place's Eli Durand took second in the boys 110 hurdles in 17.96, and was third in the 300 hurdles in 46.43.
The Hawks boys' 1,600 relay of Derek Jones, Eli Durand, Tyler Arlington and Zeke Durand finished second in 3:52.16.
Jose Martinez took second in the shot put at 42 feet, 2 inches, with teammate Smith fourth at 36-7.
Arlington placed fourth in the long jump at 18-3.
On the girls side, College Place's Chloe Svilich had a PR of 13:48.62 to win the girls 3,200, and Lillian White won the discus at 86-6.
Morgan Hafen won the javelin at 93-4, and Mya Adams won the high jump at 4-8 as well as the long jump with a PR of 16-3.5.
The Hawks' 400 relay of Ashley Romero, Lillian White, Lauren Green and Mya Adams won in 55.11, the 1,600 relay of Katherine Prince, Svilich, Menara Toomey and Vianky Amparo was third in 5:06.34, and the 800 relay of Romero, Amparo, Hailie Corona and Green was fourth in 2:02.
Green finished third in the 200 meters in 30.12, and Hawks teammate Emma Darnold placed third in the 100 hurdles with a PR of 19.05.
In the girls 1,600, the Hawks' Alexis Fadness, Svilich and Toomey took 5-6-7 in 6:47.85, 6:49.46 and 6:52.45, respectively.
College Place freshman Brooke Foertsch had a PR of 28-3 to take second in the shot put, with teammate Trenyce White PR'd to finish third in shot at 27-9.
Foertsch also took third in the discus at 83-1.
