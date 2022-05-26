COLLEGE PLACE — College Place's track and field boys and girls filled all-South Central Athletic Conference teams following the regular season.
For the Hawks boys, Tyler Arlington earned all-SCAC first-team honors in the 100-meters, joined on first teams by teammates Joshua Courtney in the 1,600 and Andrei Smith in the discus.
Second-team went to Courtney in the 800 and 3,200, Jio Herrera in the 1,600, Eli Durand in the 110 hurdles, and Jose Martinez in the shot put.
Honorable mention went to Zeke Durand in the 1,600, Max Wilwand in the 3,200, and Eli Durand in the 300 hurdles.
On the College Place girls side, Chloe Svilich was named first-team all-SCAC in the 3,200, Lillian White earned the honor in the discus, Morgan Hafen was first-team in the javelin, and Mya Adams in the high jump and long jump.
Lauren Green was named to the all-SCAC second team in the 300 hurdles, and Brooke Foertsch in the shot put.
Honorable mention honors went to Hawks Katherine Prince in the 100 meters, Green in the 200, Emma Darnold in the 110 and 300 hurdles, Trenyce White in the shot put, and Foertsch in the discus.
