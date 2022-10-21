ROYAL CITY — The College Place Hawks volleyball team came away with a South Central Athletic Conference win at Royal on Thursday night, Oct. 20.
College Place swept the Knights, 25-14, 25-16, 25-19.
"Royal didn't make it easy and challenged the Hawks hitters by blocking several attack attempts throughout the match," College Place coach Angie Potts said. "We had to work the hardest we have all season to find openings in the block or work around a blocker. It was really good for our hitters as we haven't had really had that challenge for most of the season.
"Defensively, we covered our hitters really well, or our hitters were able to dig their own ball off the block," she said. "Without that, this match could have ended up differently."
Leading the Hawks were Jenna Hill with 15 assists, nine digs and a block, Mia Ferraro with six assists, Mya Adams with 10 kills and nine digs, Wren Dawson with two kills, three aces, 11 digs and three blocks, Grace Casagrande with two kills and three blocks, and Zoe Hardy with 13 kills, seven aces, 22 digs and a block.
College Place is now 7-0 in league play, 15-0 overall.
The Hawks host Connell on Tuesday for their last regular-season match on Senior Night.
"Tuesday night will be a big one as Connell sits in the No. 2 spot, with their only league loss coming at the hands of the Hawks," Potts said. "There is no cost to attend this match, so we'd love to see the stands filled with navy and orange."
