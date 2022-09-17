COLLEGE PLACE — College Place's football team had a rough time against visiting Cashmere in a non-league game on Friday night, Sept. 16, as the Bulldogs took a 47-6 victory.
The Hawks rushed for 61 yards on 27 carries, with Joseph Zilla leading the way with 34 yards on 12 rushes, Nicholas Josifek 15 yards on eight carries, and Michael Wolpert 10 yards on three rushes.
College Place's passing game accounted for 92 of the Hawks' 153 yards of total offense, as Josifek was 10 for 24 with a touchdown.
"Tough sledding," College Place coach Jack Zilla of the game.
The Hawks next Naches Valley for a South Central Athletic Conference matchup on Friday.
