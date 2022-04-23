CONNELL, Wash. — College Place High School's varsity baseball team stayed atop South Central Athletic Conference East Division standings with a pair of victories Saturday, April 23, as the first-place Hawks routed Connell for 13-1 and 17-1 wins.
Each game ended in its fifth inning due to the mercy rule, as the Hawks (10-1 overall, 4-0 in the division) scored at least one run in every inning of the twin bill, taking advantage of 11 errors by Connell.
Nick Josifek paced the Hawks lineup in the opener with three hits while Matt Vera had three runs batted in, and then teammate Riley Moyer had three hits and five RBI in the second game.
The Hawks next play Tuesday, hosting La Grande with action scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.