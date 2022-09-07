COLLEGE PLACE — The 2022 season opened with a thrilling victory for College Place High School's varsity volleyball team Tuesday, Sept. 6, as the Hawks edged La Salle by taking a fifth-set tiebreaker.
The scores were 25-18, 20-25, 29-27, 18-25 and 16-14.
"I'm so proud of these girls and the mental toughness they showed as they faced an extremely tough team," Hawks coach Angie Potts said. "They never got down on themselves after mistakes and worked very well as a team."
Jenna Hill finished the match with six kills, 27 assists and 14 digs for the Hawks while teammate Mya Adams had 14 kills and19 digs, Marissa Long made 22 digs, and Chloe Delgadillo had 11 digs.
Wren Dawson added five aces and 31 digs, Grace Casagrande had eight kills and four blocks, and Zoe Hardy was good for nine kills and 30 digs.
The Hawks will next play Thursday, hosting Wapato for a match scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.
Coming off the exciting season opener, the Hawks look to continue playing well.
"Being able to win Sets 3 and 5 in extra points took a lot of heart and focus," Potts said. "The desire that this team has to win was very evident, and this match will be one that we look back on as we go through the rest of the season."
