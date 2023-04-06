COLLEGE PLACE — College Place's baseball team lost an 11-inning, 15-12, decision to visiting Lakeside on Tuesday, April 5, before the Hawks earned the twin bill split with a dominating 11-1 win.
In the opener, College Place played Lakeside to an 8-all tie after the eighth inning.
In the top of the 11th, the Eagles scored seven runs and the Hawks could answer with only four in the bottom of the inning for the victory.
In the nightcap, College Place jumped out to an early lead and was never threatened en route to the win.
The Hawks' Jerren McMillan drove in four runs in the opening loss, picking up RBI on a double in the third, a single in the fourth, and a single in the 11th.
Lakeside opened up scoring in the first inning of that inning on an error that plated a run.
College Place knotted the game up at eight in the bottom of the eighth inning, when Nick Josifek's sacrifice fly scored one run.
Degan Witt got the win for Lakeside, going 4 1/3 third innings, allowing seven hits and five runs while striking out five.
Draden Queen took the loss for the Hawks, going 5 2/3 innings, allowing seven hits and eight runs while striking out seven and walking zero, in relief of Zach Schreindl.
Schreindl surrendered seven runs on seven hits over five innings, striking out two.
College Place racked up 19 hits in the game, with Zach Long, Schreindl, McMillan, Trey Arlington, Josifek and Jacob Courtney each collecting multiple hits.
Long went 4-for-5 at the plate to lead the Hawks.
College Place tore up the base paths, as three players stole at least two bases. McMillan led the way with two.
In the nightcap, the Hawks Varsity got things moving in the first inning. Ryan Harvey singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run, before College Place scored four runs in the fifth inning. Hawks batters contributing to the big inning included Courtney, McMillan and Long, who each had RBIs in the inning.
Josifek got the win for College Place, with the righthander surrendering one run on two hits over five innings, striking out eight.
College Place had 11 hits in the game. Long, Josifek and Harvey all managed multiple hits, with Josifek and Long smacking three hits each.
Four Hawks stole at least two bases, with Josifek's four leadin the way.
College Place next goes to La Grande on Tuesday.
