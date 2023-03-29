COLLEGE PLACE — Warden's fastpitch softball team won both ends of a non-league twin bill with College Place on Tuesday, March 28, 19-0, 18-3.
"Despite the final score on the scoreboard, College Place showed signs of improvement in today’s non=league doubleheader against Warden," Hawks coach Corey Davis said. "Warden scored early and often in the first one. The Cougars were able to score four times in the first inning, two more times in the second frame, three times in the third inning, and eight times in the fourth inning to tally 19 total runs in game one. The Hawks were not able to push any runs across in the game.
"We have to give credit to Warden, they have a really solid club and played exactly the way you would expect a team of this caliber to play," he said. "We still gave them too many extra opportunities, but we are starting to limit those a bit.
"It was really nice to see our work in practice start to carry over into the game in some of the more detailed situations of the game," Davis said. "The more things we can do correctly because they have become second nature will only benefit us down the road."
Gracelynn Tonn and Chuck Amick had two hits each for College Place, and Adrienne Berube had the Hawks' only other hit in the game.
In the nightcap, College Place's one hit came in a first inning RBI single by Marissa Long, but the Hawks were able to use some free passes to push across a couple of runs late before Warden closed out the game.
"It’s pretty clear we have to be more aggressive within the strike zone at the plate," Davis said. "We need to keep working our approaches and get in the box with the mentality that we want to drive the ball. Right now, we have some kids get in the box hoping to hit the ball, and not looking to drive the ball. That will come with more game experience and the facing of more live pitching.
"We are a young team and we played a good solid team today," he said. "After the game, we told the kids to keep their heads up and keep showing up each day with a positive attitude and a willingness to work hard and learn. This group is such a great group to work with. It is refreshing to see their eagerness to learn and grow as softball players. One of these days in the near future, you are going to see it pay off in their play on the field, as well as on the scoreboard."
The losses drop the Hawks to 1-4 on the year. They open South Central Athletic Conference play on Friday with a twin bill at Wahluke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.