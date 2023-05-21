CONNELL — College Place's run at the South Central Athletic Conference District 5 1A tournament came to end late Saturday night, May 20, with a 7-6 loss to Kiona-Benton.
The Hawks opened the tournament with a 6-4 win over Zillah on Thursday, before falling to Royal, 11-1, on Saturday, an 18-3 win over Connell in a loser-out game, and then Saturday night's loss to the Bears.
Against the Leopards on Thursday, College Place broke a one-all tie after the first inning with two runs in both the third and fourth innings to key the victory.
"Overall, this was just a really good team win," Hawks coach Corey Davis said. "Every single one of the kids played a role in the victory. It is cliché to say you want to peak at the end, but that’s what we are trying to do.
"Nobody knows what the outcome will be after Saturday, but I do know if we play like this, we are the team nobody wants to play," he said. "The Hawks will return to district action on Saturday in Connell against top-seeded and first-ranked Royal. We know it doesn’t get any easier from here on out. It is good experience for this group and we are just going to go out, play hard, compete and see what happens."
Against Royal on Saturday, the Knights jumped out to a 4-0 lead after the first inning and were never threatened in the 11-1 win.
"Royal is really solid all the way around," Davis said. "They have been ranked No. 1 all year and it shows. It didn’t take the Knights long to get on the board in the first with four runs. We handed them a couple of extra outs in the first and they made us pay. That’s what good teams do."
That sent College Place into a loser-out game against host Connell. The Hawks took little time dispatching the Eagles, scoring eight first-inning runs and tacking five more on in each of the second and third to end the game early, 18-3.
"Rio Hayes got the start in the circle for the Hawks in the elimination game," Davis said. "Rio shut the Eagles down in order in the first. From there, the Hawks wasted no time making up for a lack of offense in the first game by plating eight runs. The Eagles helped us out a great deal by committing a few errors.
"The big blast in the first was a three-run home run by Adrienne Berube," he said. "The homer, Berube’s sixth on the season, also set the single-season record by a Hawks softball player. It was nice to see her get ahold of one there. She’s been fighting herself just the tiniest bit, so to get into one in that spot really helped us.
"We thought it would be really helpful for us if we could shorten one of the games when looking at the prospect of potentially playing three times today," Davis said of the mercy-rule ending. "It was nice to get a good win against a team we should’ve beaten. To go out and do that shows growth for us as a team."
The win over the Eagles set up a winner-to-state, loser-out contest for the Hawks against Kiona-Benton.
The Bears answered the Hawks' three-run seventh inning with one of their own to tie it at 6-6, forcing extra innings, and Ki-Be plated the game-winning run in the ninth to advance and end College Place's season.
"We really battled," Davis said. "We told the kids before the game that if we go down, make sure it is with zero regrets about giving it our best effort. We did exactly that. The kids fought hard and competed really well this week.
"(Assistant coach) Brady (Svilitch) and I feel like it finally clicked a bit about how close we are to being a really good club," he said. "Our pitchers really competed all throughout the district playoffs. Kenadie (Schreindl) and Rio have battled for us all year and today was no different. I thought both of them threw as well as they have all year.
"Our season didn’t end the way we had hoped, but we will take so many positives from this," Davis said. "For a team starting eight underclassmen, and five of them seeing their first high school action, to being on the brink of a trip to state, I couldn’t ask for anything more from them. They answered challenge after challenge all year, kept getting better, and I take my hat off to them for their attitude and determination.
"We really threw a lot at them this year," he said. "There were many highs and lows and it's an easy game to get frustrated at, but they stuck with it. For that, Brady and I couldn’t be more proud of this bunch. Our future is really bright, and in good hands with our returners."
The tournament ended the Hawks season with a final record of 8-16, and the end of the season also concludes the Hawks' lone senior, Bella Morell's, prep softball career.
