NACHES, Wash. — College Place High School's varsity baseball team clinched a spot at regionals and advanced to the postseason district tournament championship by winning a semifinal Friday, May 13, as the Hawks edged Naches Valley in a 4-3 victory.
The Hawks (16-3 record) are back in action Saturday at Yakima County Stadium, where they will face Royal for the district tournament crown.
Regardless the Hawks have already secured a ticket to state, starting May 21 with regional playoffs.
The Hawks go the district title game fresh off an exciting win.
They already had a 4-2 lead midway through the third inning, and they held on to the end with pitcher Riley Moyer and Nick Josifek combining on a four-hit gem.
