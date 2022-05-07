ROYAL, Wash. — College Place High School's varsity softball team split its South Central Athletic Conference East Division doubleheader Friday, May 6, as the Hawks took the opener with a 6-3 victory before Royal handed them an 11-4 loss in the second game.
The Hawks saw their records this season go to 7-7 overall while 3-1 in the division, ranking them third.
They will next play Tuesday, hosting Wahluke for a twin bill scheduled to start at 3 p.m.
The Hawks will be coming off a challenging Friday at Royal.
"We all knew going into tonight's game that it was going to be a tough battle," Hawks coach Cory Davis said. "The weather taking it's toll on both team's schedules took a little bit of the luster off tonight's double header.
"Originally, tonight was going to be the culmination of the conference season for both schools, but mother nature decided against that. Regardless of the schedule, it was a double header with two quality teams going at each other.
"Getting out to a quick start, three runs in the top of the first inning was key for us tonight. Royal hadn't given up many runs all year, so for us to put up a crooked number right off the bat I think it really set the tone early.
"Zoe Hardy and Jenna Hill were both able to reach via walks. Jordan Holso brought both of them home with a two-run double to left field. She would score the final run of the frame on an RBI single by Alondra Gutierrez.
"After an Ireland Stubblefield single, the Hawks stranded the two runners at first and third to end the inning. Three runs was huge, we had a chance to really make a statement, but any time you can get on the board early, it's a great start.
"After the strong start, the Hawks bats went cold in innings two through four. We were only able to manage one Jordan Holso single and two walks in the three innings.
"Meanwhile, Royal was able to plate a single run in the third and two more in the home half of the fourth to tie the game heading to the top of the fifth inning.
"Jenna Hill had a one out single to get things started for the Hawks. She would go to second on an Royal error.
"With runners on first and second and two outs, up stepped freshman Adrienne Berube. Adrienne has had a phenomenal year for us at the plate. On a two and one pitch, Adrienne hit a towering three run homer to right field to put the Hawks up 6-3 and keep the hot streak going.
"That was an absolute bomb. She has hit a few of those this year. The no-doubter proved to be the decisive blow for the Hawks as they went on to win the game 6-3.
"This was a total team effort. We had some clutch hits, we pitched well.
"Zoe had pretty decent stuff tonight. She wasn't overpowering, but she limited Royal to a lot of soft contact.
"In Game 1 our defense was able to play clean throughout the game. When we are able to do that, the game is so much easier for us, and we have a lot less stress. It's definitely a key for us.
"It was nice to see that show up in a big game."
But then Royal salvaged the split.
"The second game was pretty much a flipping of the script from Game 1. Royal was the one that was able to get on the board first and play the clean defense.
"We had a couple of opportunities to get right back in it, but we couldn't quite come up with the clutch hit to push multiple runs across. We left runners on first and third in both the second and sixth innings.
"If we get a knock in one, or both of those frames, who knows what would have happened, but that's the way softball works. Royal buckled down and pitched out of it.
"We knew, going into the games, runs were going to be at a premium. Being able to scratch them out when opportunities present themselves isn't an easy task, but is a necessary task.
"As a coaching staff we have preached and preached to the girls about our defense and how we were going to go as far this season as our defense allows us to. When you break it down to it's simplest form, it's about catching the ball, throwing the ball, and then catching it again.
"Tonight in Game 2, we didn't do that well enough.
"Royal was able to use some of our five errors in the third inning to plate four runs. We got one back in the top of the fourth, and I thought we might have some momentum going our way.
"However, an error and a walk preceded a triple in the gap to score two more Royal runs to make it 7-1 after five innings. That triple was really the only ball they hit hard in the game. It just happened to be with two runners on.
"The Hawks were able to get two more runs in the sixth inning on singles by Jordan Holso, Adrienne Berube, and Ireland Stubblefield. Berube's and Stubblefield's both plated runs. It was Stubblefield's second hit of the game and second RBI.
"Hollie Christensen also had two hits in this game. Gabriella Sanchez and Alondra Gutierrez recorded the other Hawks hits in this game.
"We just weren't clean enough defensively in this game to beat a quality opponent and that is exactly what Royal is. They are a strong team, coming into the game undefeated on the year.
"The kids were very disappointed with the outcome of the second game. We told them, they have every reason to be disappointed, but absolutely shouldn't be discouraged.
"We did a lot of things really well tonight. We will continue to work hard in practice on the two things that will be key to our success as we approach the stretch run of our regular season and move forward into districts.
"We have to cut down on our erros and our strikeouts. We faced a quality arm in the circle tonight, but we struck out twenty-five times in two games.
"If we can cut down on the strikeouts and errors, the sky is the limit for us. That is the exact message we talked about as a team after the game.
"I have no doubt that we will come to practice on Monday ready to work hard and get better."
